Heracles star Dessers wants his future sorted out soon

The 25-year-old’s impressive debut campaign for the Heraclieden has generated interests from a number of European clubs

Heracles Almelo centre-forward Cyriel Dessers wants his future to be sorted out soon, having been linked away from the Dutch club lately.

The Nigerian striker joined the Heraclieden last summer from Utrecht on a three-year deal and enjoyed great success in his debut campaign with the side.

Dessers scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, his 15 strikes in the Eredivisie saw him emerged as joint top-scorer in the division, which was abruptly ended due to Covid-19.

His eye-catching performances have generated a number of interests from European clubs with Belgian side Genk reportedly keen to secure his signature in the summer.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, it is believed the transfer window will be extended to October and the forward wants his future settled quickly.

"I hope there will be news soon. I don't want to drag and wait all summer. Without corona it would have been very different, I think,” Dessers told Tubantia.

“Now the market is so uncertain, everything is uncertain. With the transfers I made before, I really relied on my gut feeling. The feeling must be top.

"I read somewhere that they want to extend the transfer period to October, they can do that, but really, I don't want to wait that long and be in uncertainty".

The Belgian-born Nigerian started his career with OH Leuven before he moved to Lokeren in 2014 where he spent two years and made 32 league appearances.

In 2016, the forward teamed up with NAC Breda and scored 22 goals in 36 games during his one-year stay with the side before joining Utrecht where he spent two seasons.

The striker immediately hit the ground running after teaming up with the Erve Asito outfit in 2019 much to the admiration of the club’s fans.

His form in the Netherlands earned him rave reviews which propel Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr to hand him his first Super Eagles call-up.

The forward was part of the Nigerian team scheduled to face Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.