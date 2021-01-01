'Gueye a pleasure to work with' - Pochettino

The Parisians boss has praised the Senegal international and highlighted his quality ahead of their clash with the Maroons

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his delight to work with Idrissa Gueye and praised him for his contribution to his side.

The midfielder is currently spending his second season at Parc des Princes, having teamed up with the club from Premier League side Everton in the summer of 2019.

Gueye has featured in more than 60 games since joining the side and in the current campaign, he has made 42 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist across all competitions.

His performances ensured the Parisians to their second spot on the Ligue 1 table and their progression into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Pochettino has lauded the impact of the Senegal international to his side ahead of their encounter with the Maroons.

“He's a player with experience, who also played in England. He is a very professional player, who trains well, who is always available,” Pochettino said in a press conference.

“It is a pleasure to work with him. He has a good sense of timing and anticipation, he always tries to play from the front, and has a sense of sacrifice for the team."

Gueye will hope to continue his consistent performances for Paris Saint-Germain against Frederic Antonetti’s men.

The midfielder started his European career in France with Lille in 2008 and soon progressed into the first team.

His impressive showings for the club earned him a move to the Premier League, joining Aston Villa, and he starred for the side for only a season before moving to Everton.

Gueye was rock solid for the Goodison Park outfit during his three-year stay, where he consistently emerged as one of the best tacklers in the English top-flight.

The midfielder remains a key member of the Senegal national team and helped the West African country to finish second in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He also played a significant role as the Teranage Lions qualified for the 2022 Afcon tournament with games to spare.

The 31-year-old midfielder has made 76 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2011, scoring four goals.