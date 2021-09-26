Genk’s Onuachu fires Dinamo Zagreb warning with Seraing hat-trick

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League showdown against the Citizens, the Nigeria international got a treble against Jordi Condom’s men on Sunday night

Paul Onuachu has sent Dinamo Zagreb a strong warning ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game with a hat-trick as Genk silenced Seraing 3-0 on Sunday night.

The Nigeria international scored all goals to send the Smurfs to the third position in the Belgian First Division A log.

Having suffered a 4-2 defeat to Royal Antwerp last time out, John van den Brom’s men welcomed Jordi Condom’s team – who suffered a 1-0 loss to Standard Liege – to the Luminus Arena as they targeted a return to winning ways.

Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil thought he had given Genk a 17th-minute lead, but it was chalked off by referee Jonathan Lardot after VAR adjudged he was in an offside position.

Another chance beckoned for the hosts after Japan forward Junya Ito was fouled in the danger zone – with Lardot awarding a penalty. Nevertheless, Onuachu missed the ensuing kick.

The Super Eagle made amends for his miss 10 minutes later when he put the Smurfs ahead having been set up by Ito.

Two minutes later, he completed his double to give Van den Brom’s side a two-goal advantage into the half time break.

Four minutes into the second half, the 27-year-old completed his treble from the penalty spot following a foul on Paintsil in the goal area.

With no goals scored in the remaining minutes, Genk secured all three points, while the newly promoted Belgian topflight team returned home disappointed.

Onuachu – who has now scored seven times in his last five matches – was substituted for Nigeria prospect Ike Ugbo with three minutes left to play, while Ghana’s Paintsil was subbed off for Luca Oyen in the 80th minute.

However, Tanzania international Kelvin John was not dressed for action by manager Van den Brom.

Article continues below

For Seraing, Ibrahima Cisse (Guinea), Ablie Jallow (Gambia), Yahya Nadrani (Morocco) and Wagane Faye (Senegal) all played a role in the defeat.

Onuachu would be hoping to take this fine form to Thursday’s Europa fixture against Damir Krznar’s Dinamo Zagreb.

His late minute finish handed Genk a 1-0 victory over Rapid Wien in their first match of the 2021-22 tournament staged at the Allianz Stadion, Vienna.