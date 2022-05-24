Fans call on Osimhen to snub Arsenal move for Champions League football at Napoli
Reports that Arsenal are in talks to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen have divided fans on whether a move from Napoli will be good for the striker and the Gunners.
There were reports on Tuesday that Osimhen’s agent was in London for talks with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce his attack after missing out on Champions League qualification, with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus also among those they are chasing.
Reacting to the reports, fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the possible transfer.
While some Arsenal fans want to see Osimhen in London, they feel a lack of Champions League football might put him off.
Some fans, however, have begged the striker to make the transfer happen quickly.
A section of Arsenal supporters feel signing Osimhen does represents a risk for the Gunners, since he might take longer to adapt to the Premier League.
On the GOAL Africa Facebook page, some especially from Nigeria, feel Osimhen should stay put, since Naples has more to offer than north London at the moment.
“So, you go [going to] leave Champion League and go play Europa League? Nice one good idea,” Aragbanlayamuyamu Oladayo sarcastically replied.
“Ask [Alexandre] Lacazette when he last played Champions League football,” commented Providence Daniel.
“It will only be foolish for him to dump UCL [Uefa Champions League] for UEL [Uefa Europa League] and from being title contender to European competition contenders, we need relevance back home too,” said Ayodele Oluwaseun Abdullah.
But that comment drew immediate replies from those in support of the move.
“When was the last time Napoli won a trophy? His dream is to play in the EPL,” replied Sathar Ibrahim, who thinks Osimhen desires a Premier League move.
“How on earth will [do] you compare the activities in Series A with that of English Premier League? Do you know that a player can decide to leave Juventus for Newcastle? Premier League is a dream place for every football,” said Osadare Abiodun Joshua.
“Yes, Arsenal go on, it is a very good signing. This guy is a potential striker,” replied Dan Nshira Akoto.
Others think Arsenal do not have the money to pull off such a transfer.
“Which Arsenal? Arsenal Tula or Sarandi? Because this other one cannot afford him,” said Sam Nyakwar Adhing'a.
“I am I the only one who thinks Napoli wants to use Arsenal to sell Osimhen? Arsenal will not sign Gabriel Jesus and Osimhen together, especially because of Osimhen's €110 million fee,” observed Olasupo Bamidele.
The former Lille striker joined Napoli in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million, becoming the most expensive transfer for an African player, and has scored 28 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions.
Osimhen was Napoli’s top scorer in the just-concluded season, managing 18 goals in 32 goals in what was an injury-interrupted campaign.