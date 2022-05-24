Fans call on Osimhen to snub Arsenal move for Champions League football at Napoli

Reports that Arsenal are in talks to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen have divided fans on whether a move from Napoli will be good for the striker and the Gunners.

There were reports on Tuesday that Osimhen’s agent was in London for talks with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce his attack after missing out on Champions League qualification, with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus also among those they are chasing.

Reacting to the reports, fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the possible transfer.

Always said Osimhen is my pick. That would be an incredible signing https://t.co/wE4YeM7Nfc — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) May 24, 2022

Osimhen(or)Abraham AND Jesus is mental business https://t.co/c4ImchL0oC — zäc🥷🏼 (@ModernWrighty) May 24, 2022

Osimhen is a plus shooter which we are literally crying out for. The main reason we missed out on top 4 is that we didn't take our chances https://t.co/fx09uDeBWG — Zak 🇵🇸 (@ZakMartin02) May 24, 2022

As much as i want to see Victor Osimhen playing in Champions league, the idea of him coming to Arsenal isn't a bad one either, he might just be the missing piece we need to get back to our glory days, if this deal happens, its a win win situation for both parties — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) May 24, 2022

Osimhen has not scored more than 14 league goals in a season, neither has he recorded more than 4 league assists In his career. He’s only 23 though. — Ebuka Means Great 𓃵 (@EbukaMeansGreat) May 24, 2022

Signing Osimhen would be a big statement of intent from Arsenal — Flappyhandski (@Faaabianskiii) May 24, 2022

Four straight senior league seasons of scoring 10+ non-penalty goals for Victor Osimhen. pic.twitter.com/lCFnHIlm00 — Scouted Football (@scoutedftbl) May 24, 2022

While some Arsenal fans want to see Osimhen in London, they feel a lack of Champions League football might put him off.

Osimhen is the guy by the way. Just don't see him coming without Champions League football sadly. — Arsenal Dyl (@ArsenalDyl) May 24, 2022

Some fans, however, have begged the striker to make the transfer happen quickly.

Oga come!! Come to Arsenal, you deserve to win the Champions League @victorosimhen9 pic.twitter.com/j3T9RdiDkF — Bayo (@mr_salawu) May 24, 2022

For me, Victor Osimhen is closer to what we need for our attack than Gabriel Jesus is. I like both, but Osimhen would transform us. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) May 24, 2022

Victor Osimhen should RUN to Arsenal ? Not just Go,like RUN! he'd be the Main man there,he is strong, physical and Agressive perfect for EPL — Adaeze Michael (@Adaeze_michael) May 24, 2022

A section of Arsenal supporters feel signing Osimhen does represents a risk for the Gunners, since he might take longer to adapt to the Premier League.

For however good he'd be Osimhen reeks of flop tbh. If the numbers being thrown around are true I'd probably prefer the PL experience of Jesus to minimise that sort of a risk. But you never know https://t.co/oG0wx3l8oi — Ebb (@afcebbb) May 24, 2022

On the GOAL Africa Facebook page, some especially from Nigeria, feel Osimhen should stay put, since Naples has more to offer than north London at the moment.

“So, you go [going to] leave Champion League and go play Europa League? Nice one good idea,” Aragbanlayamuyamu Oladayo sarcastically replied.

“Ask [Alexandre] Lacazette when he last played Champions League football,” commented Providence Daniel.

“It will only be foolish for him to dump UCL [Uefa Champions League] for UEL [Uefa Europa League] and from being title contender to European competition contenders, we need relevance back home too,” said Ayodele Oluwaseun Abdullah.

But that comment drew immediate replies from those in support of the move.

“When was the last time Napoli won a trophy? His dream is to play in the EPL,” replied Sathar Ibrahim, who thinks Osimhen desires a Premier League move.

“How on earth will [do] you compare the activities in Series A with that of English Premier League? Do you know that a player can decide to leave Juventus for Newcastle? Premier League is a dream place for every football,” said Osadare Abiodun Joshua.

“Yes, Arsenal go on, it is a very good signing. This guy is a potential striker,” replied Dan Nshira Akoto.

Others think Arsenal do not have the money to pull off such a transfer.

“Which Arsenal? Arsenal Tula or Sarandi? Because this other one cannot afford him,” said Sam Nyakwar Adhing'a.

“I am I the only one who thinks Napoli wants to use Arsenal to sell Osimhen? Arsenal will not sign Gabriel Jesus and Osimhen together, especially because of Osimhen's €110 million fee,” observed Olasupo Bamidele.

Article continues below

The former Lille striker joined Napoli in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million, becoming the most expensive transfer for an African player, and has scored 28 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen was Napoli’s top scorer in the just-concluded season, managing 18 goals in 32 goals in what was an injury-interrupted campaign.