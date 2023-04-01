Erik ten Hag sends SAS Survival Guide to Man Utd journalist following NIGHTMARE 10-hour trip back from Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gifted a journalist an SAS Survival Guide after his nightmare 10-hour journey home in the snow.

WHAT HAPPENED? Journalist Simon Peach was one of the unlucky crowd who got stuck on the M62 after leaving Manchester United's demolition of Real Betis due to a rather unseasonal snow storm. Several inches of snow settled on the motorway, meaning Peach's journey home took nearly 10 hours! It caught the attention of United boss Ten Hag, who sent Peach a book entitled "SAS Survival Guide," along with the inscription, "For next time... Stay safe Simon - Erik ten Hag."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's win over Betis took place on a freezing night at Old Trafford. A win courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst helped keep fans in good spirits as they travelled home in the less than ideal conditions that swept the north-east of England on the evening of March 9.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Ten Hag and his team face a brutal April fixture schedule, which involves nine games over three competitions, starting with a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on April 2.