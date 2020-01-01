'The UCL, we dream of it' - Bayern defender Pavard targeting the treble

The Frenchman has his sights set on a historic trophy haul to cap off his first season with the club

Benjamin Pavard says that Bayern Munich have set their sights on a historic treble this season as the club awaits the return of the Champions League.

With the Bundesliga back underway following an extended break due to the coronavirus, Bayern are firmly entrenched at the top of the table with a comfortable lead over Borussia Dortmund following last week's victory over their rivals.

In addition to their league dominance, as Bayern look to win their seventh consecutive title, the Bavarian side have advanced to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, with a match against Eintracht Frankfurt set for June 10.

The Champions League, however, will be their biggest hurdle, although there is still uncertainty regarding the return of Europe's top club competition.

Bayern battered Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash, all but sealing their spot in the quarter-finals, and Pavard believes that Bayern could replicate the achievements of the 2012-13 side by putting it all together and winning a treble.

"We have a very good squad," he told beIN Sports France. "We are performing well in the cup and in the Bundesliga. We must continue like this. Bayern must win the championship and the cup every year. The UCL, we dream of it and we want to make the treble."

Pavard joined Bayern this season, having had a move from Stuttgart agreed in January 2019. He has made 39 total appearances in his first season with the club, scoring five goals.

"I think that since I am at Bayern, I have progressed a lot defensively, but especially offensively," he said. "I have to keep scoring, that was my weak point before. But there I progressed. But my first role remains to defend well."

He added: "There is no particular aim. The goal is to play as many matches as possible, to be in starting XI and win titles, to be as efficient as possible too."

Pavard also added that he hopes to remain at Bayern for some time, although things can change rapidly in football.

"I signed for five years at Bayern," he said. "I play my matches, I am performing and I will do everything to improve further. I want to win a lot of titles. I don't know yet what the future holds, we know that in football it can go very quickly, but I don't ask myself many questions."

After toppling Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 over the weekend, Bayern will face Bayern Leverkusen on Saturday in their next Bundesliga match.