Here's all you need to know about the upcoming games set to take place at London Stadium this June

The 2024 MLB season is well underway now, with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers among the pacesetters as teams continue to build momentum and form with an eye towards World Series glory at the end of the year.

But before then, the Phillies will take the trip across the Atlantic to participate in the 2024 MLB London Series. They will prepare to play two home series fixtures against the New York Mets in this year's edition of the transcontinental jamboree.

First staged in 2019, the MLB London Series has fast established itself as a popular date on the baseball calendar, with two teams taking to the capital of the United Kingdom for a pair of games at London Stadium, delivering superb spectacle to fans half the world away.

This year, the Phillies and the Mets will see their National League East encounter in early June as pivotal in the course of their season. The former will look to further cement their status as frontrunners, and the latter will look for a timely boost.

So, how can you get tickets for this seismic clash? GOAL brings you everything you need to know on how to buy tickets for the 2024 MLB London Series, where to get them from and more details you may need to know.

When is the 2024 MLB London Series?

The 2024 MLB London Series will take place on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets will play two games at London Stadium.

Initially built for the London 2012 Olympics, the venue has since become the home ground of Premier League club West Ham United. It has also hosted rock and pop concerts by artists such as Foo Fighters, Beyonce, AC/DC, and Guns N' Roses.

How to buy 2024 MLB London Series tickets

Tickets for the 224 MLB London Series were sold exclusively through Ticketmaster, the primary first-release outlet. The distribution company handles purchases for several MLB teams in the United States and offers them for this overseas fixture.

Additionally, fans can try to purchase tickets through the secondary market, such as through StubHub. Customers looking to buy here are strongly advised to ensure they have read all terms and conditions surrounding such tickets.

Game 1 - Saturday, June 8 : Get tickets at StubHub

: Get tickets at StubHub Game 2 - Sunday, June 9: Get tickets at StubHub

2024 MLB London Series schedule

Date Time (BST) Game Venue Tickets Saturday, June 8 8:10 PM New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies London Stadium Get tickets Sunday, June 9 3:10 PM New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies London Stadium Get tickets

How much are 2024 MLB London Series tickets?

Tickets for the 2024 MLB London Series were priced across seven tiers plus premium and restricted viewing blocks. The lowest-priced adult tickets started at £39.00, while premium seats were available for £395.00.

Tickets sold through secondary retailers such as StubHub, meanwhile, vary and fluctuate depending on demand. Some seats may be listed for lower than face value, but many may be offered at over-the-odds market pricing. * As of publishing, tickets for game one are going for £54+ and £42+ for game two.

What teams are playing in the 2024 MLB London Series?

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets are the two teams playing in the 2024 MLB London Series, with both marking their first visit across the Atlantic for this event.

The pair play in the National League East and are among the most storied sides in MLB. They each have won two World Series titles, with the Phillies last triumphing in 2008 and the Mets chasing a first success since 1986.

FAQs

What is the MLB event that takes place in Trafalgar Square?

The MLB event in Trafalgar Square is the MLB London Series: Trafalgar Takeover, a three-day festival of food, music, and baseball. It includes full live coverage of the games from London Stadium for those who are unable to attend.

It will also see the return of The Cage, a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience that allows fans to step onto the diamond themselves. Live DJs and special guests will keep attendees entertained throughout the weekend.

Who will headline the MLB London Series pregame entertainment?

It has been confirmed that British singer Jess Glynne will perform the pre-match entertainment as the headline act at the 2024 MLB London Series.

The pop star, who rose to prominence with hits such as Hold My Hand and Clean Bandit collaboration Rather Be, will take to the diamond ahead of the second game on Sunday, June 9.

When is the 2024 MLB World Series?

There are no confirmed official dates for the 2024 MLB World Series yet, with the games decided by the duration of prior MLB postseason matches featuring the two teams that qualify.

However, MLB has confirmed that the latest game seven fixture that can take place is Saturday, November 2.

Where does the 2024 MLB World Series take place?

There is no confirmed venue for the 2024 MLB World Series, as the match will be shared between the two home stadiums of the sides that qualify for the showpiece encounter.

The side with the highest rank in the regular season will secure nominal home advantage, meaning they will play four games on their own ground if the World Series goes the length of its best-of-seven format.