Brentford vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea hoping to continue their impressive run under Graham Potter

Chelsea will be looking to continue their impressive run since Graham Potter took over with a derby win at Brentford.

The Blues have won their last five games in all competitions, and are unbeaten in the league since September. They will be looking to extend their winning run and close the gap with 2nd placed Manchester City and table-toppers Arsenal.

Brentford will however pose a challenge to Chelsea, having only lost once at home that too to league leaders Arsenal. They also have in-form striker Ivan Toney in their squad who could prove difficult to handle for the Blues' defence.

Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Brentford XI (5-3-2): Raya; Ajer, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Rasmussen; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Toney

Marseille (3-4-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella; Havertz, Mount,Broja

Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will next host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on 22nd October. The game will be crucial for the Blues as a win could secure their place further in the top 4, however, a loss could bring them out of the Champion's league places and distance them from leaders Arsenal.

Afterwards, they will travel to Austria to face RB Salzburg on 25th October, with Chelsea hoping to win and secure their place in the knockout stages. Then they will return to league action away to Potter's former side Brighton on 29th October.