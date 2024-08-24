How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will face his former side as Arsenal make the trip to Villa Park for a Premier League tie on Saturday.
Both sides eked out wins in their league openers, as the Villans and the Gunners defeated West Ham and Wolves 2-1 and 2-0, respectively.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
|United States
|USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the UK, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Team news & squadsGetty Images Sport
Aston Villa team news
Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined due to their respective concerns, while Matty Cash is a doubt after being forced off in the latter stages of the Hammers win.
Kosta Nedeljkovic can come in at right-back in case Cash misses out, while Ezri Konsa can also be deployed at right-back - opening up a possible spot for Diego Carlos at the back.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Watkins, Duran.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause, Dendoncker, Munroe
|Midfielders:
|Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Barrenechea, Onana, Ramsey
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Iling-Junior, Rogers, Bailey
Arsenal team news
Midfielder Declan Rice may make it despite suffering from cramps in the Wolves win, with Fabio Vieira also eyeing to get back in action, but Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are certain to miss the trip to the West Midlands.
Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will look to add their names to the scoresheet once again.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya
|Defenders:
|Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori
|Midfielders:
|Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz, Rice
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Arsenal across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 14, 2024
|Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|December 9, 2023
|Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|February 18, 2023
|Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal
|Premier League
|August 31, 2022
|Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|March 19, 2022
|Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
|Premier League