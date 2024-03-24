Major League Soccer
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Nemanja Radoja 34'William Agada 45' + 3'
Eriq Zavaleta 72'Dejan Joveljic 75'Marco Delgado 80'
(HT 2-0) (FT 2-3)

Sporting Kansas City vs LA GalaxyResults & stats,