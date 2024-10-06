Eredivisie
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
G. Nauber 55'M. Deijl 74' (pen)V. Edvardsen 89'F. Stokkers 90' + 6'
L. Kulenovic 41'
(HT 0-1) (FT 4-1)

Go Ahead Eagles vs HeraclesResults & stats,