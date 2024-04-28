1. Lig
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Kasim Kosker 14'Sahin Dik 25'
Hasan Kilic 16', 90' + 6'Erdi Dikmen 90'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-3)

Giresunspor vs SakaryasporResults & stats,