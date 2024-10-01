Champions League
team-logo
7 - 1
FT
team-logo
E. Can 7' (pen)K. Adeyemi 11', 29', 42'S. Guirassy 40' (pen), 66'F. Nmecha 79'
D. Maeda 9'
(HT 5-1) (FT 7-1)

Borussia Dortmund vs CelticResults & stats,