Mikel Merino isn’t the most exciting transfer, but Arsenal might have struck gold with Spain’s unlikely Euro 2024 hero

The ex-Newcastle midfielder is being targeted for a return to the Premier League - and he could make a huge difference for the Gunners

Euro 2024 produced a string of unexpected main characters. Whether that be Ralf Rangnick, who massaged his ailing reputation following that Manchester United farce by getting his Austria side playing some of the best football of the tournament, or Ollie Watkins, the former non-league striker whose dramatic winner booked a drab England a place in their second successive European Championship final.

Eventual winners Spain had an unlikely hero of their own en route to glory in Berlin. With just minutes left in extra-time during their quarter-final clash with Germany, it appeared that the fascinating encounter was destined to be settled on penalties. Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino - introduced as a second-half substitute - had other ideas.

Ghosting into a gap between the German centre-backs, Merino carefully tracked a flat cross from Dani Olmo's velvety right foot. At first, it looked like he'd mistimed his run, but after flailing his legs around like something out of a Jackie Chan movie, the midfielder somehow managed to get himself back on the right side of the ball, aiming a header into the far corner. And Manuel Neuer could only watch on as it calmly settled in the back of the net.

Merino would play a less pivotal role in the final, only coming on for the last few minutes against England, but the fact he was part of that Euros-winning squad at all was noteworthy, considering the meandering path his career has taken. And his stock is only set to rise further next season, as Arsenal are reportedly closing in on making him Mikel Arteta's second permanent signing of the summer transfer window.

His seemingly imminent arrival has garnered a mixed reaction, and while Merino's transfer may not initially appear as pulsating as some of the other names Arsenal were linked with at the beginning of the window, he looks like a perfect fit for his new side's midfield rotation.