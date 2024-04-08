Sam-AllardyceGetty
VIDEO: Man Utd's next manager?! Sam Allardyce spotted with Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Sir Dave Brailsford in Old Trafford box as pressure builds on Erik ten Hag after fortunate Liverpool draw

Sam Allardyce was spotted with Manchester United chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

  • Liverpool draw 2-2 against Man Utd
  • Ratcliffe and Brailsford watch on at Old Trafford
  • Allardyce also spotted with the INEOS duo

