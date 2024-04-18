Kylian Mbappe sparked brawl after PSG's Champions League win with comment that enraged Barcelona players

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeKylian Mbappe sparked brawl after PSG's Champions League win with comment that enraged Barcelona playersKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainBarcelona vs Paris Saint-GermainBarcelonaChampions LeagueKylian Mbappe reportedly sparked a brawl in the tunnel after PSG's Champions League win with provocative comments that enraged Barcelona players.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSG beat Barcelona 4-1 in SpainSeveral players engage in tunnel brawl after matchAlmost 60 people involved in heated altercation