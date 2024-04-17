Explained: Did Mark Robins really save Sir Alex Ferguson's job as Man Utd manager?

The man credited with changing the course of the Red Devils history will come up against his old club in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday at Wembley

Every football club has their own sliding doors moment, a major incident which either set them on a path towards greatness or played a pivotal part in their downfall.

For Manchester City it is Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute goal against Queen' Park Rangers. For Chelsea, it was when Roman Abramovich decided to buy the club in 2004. For Real Madrid, it was the signing of Alfredo di Stefano. Or more recently, Sergio Ramos' injury-time equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final.

Manchester United enjoyed their most successful spell under Sir Alex Ferguson, but there was a time when the Scottish manager was on the brink of being sacked. And according to folklore, the man who saved his career was a little-known player called Mark Robins.

And now Robins stands in the way of the Red Devils and reaching the FA Cup final. In Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, Robins' Coventry City take on a United side who are also in crisis under Erik ten Hag. And there is a sense of history repeating itself, as winning the FA Cup could be the one thing that keeps the Dutchman from getting sacked.