Arsenal pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Complete guide to Arsenal's pre-season tour ahead of the 2024-25 season...

Arsenal will be looking to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League in the 2024-25 season. They were so close to winning the trophy but ended up in second place.

The Gunners are already gearing up for the next season with a series of pre-season friendly matches. These games are a crucial part of the team’s preparation, offering a chance for the players to build their fitness and for the manager to experiment with tactics and formations.

The friendlies will also provide an opportunity for Arsenal’s new signings to integrate with the squad and for young prospects to make their case for inclusion in the first team. While the results of these matches do not count towards any official competition, they are far from insignificant. Each game is a step towards readiness for the upcoming season, a chance to iron out any issues, and an opportunity for the team to build momentum ahead of their campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Arsenal's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.