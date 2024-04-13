'The law says to use common sense!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defends referee's decision to ignore Gabriel handball that left Bayern Munich incensed in Champions League quarter-final
Mikel Arteta says the referee used "common sense" in not awarding Bayern Munich a penalty when Gabriel handled the ball in their Champions League tie.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gabriel handled the ball in Arsenal box
- Bayern livid they didn't get a penalty
- Arteta says referee showed 'common sense'