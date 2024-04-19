The 19-year-old came extremely close to securing his dream Premier League move in January, and should be on the move this summer

For various reasons, the 2024 January transfer window was the quietest in recent memory. Even the Premier League - traditionally seen as the land of endless riches - was not insulated from this reality, with most of its clubs watching the recruitment period pass by without major incident.

There were a few exceptions to this rule, however. One such case was three London clubs' committed attempts to bring Antonio Nusa to England. Tottenham and Chelsea are both understood to have contacted Club Brugge over the forward's availability, though it was Brentford that eventually emerged as his most likely destination.

The Bees even managed to hammer out a £25 million ($31.1m) deal to sign the Norway international, before his medical flagged an issue with his knee cartilage and potential long-standing back problems. Thus, at the eleventh hour, Brentford pulled out of the running, leaving the highly-rated teenager to see out the season in Belgian's top-flight.

No doubt Nusa would have been left a little frustrated by how events played out, but there's still plenty of time for him to earn his big move. In fact, it's likely that this summer will see a host of Europe's top clubs take a fresh look at the precocious talent. But is the hype justified? GOAL has taken an in-depth look at the record-setting wideman...