Wood: USMNT call-up would be an honor but I don't expect it

The Real Salt Lake striker is focused on finding happiness on the club level

Bobby Wood says he hasn't been in touch with anyone from U.S. Soccer in a while as he adjusts to life in MLS with Real Salt Lake.

Wood signed with RSL in April after spending his entire professional career to that point in Germany. He has scored two goals in 11 games, five of which were starts.

The 28-year-old forward used to be a regular member of the U.S. men's national team, scoring 13 goals in 45 appearances with his most recent appearance in November 2018, but he says he's not expecting a call-up any time soon as he looks to get his club career back on track.

"I haven't talked to the federation in a while, but it's not surprising, I haven't played in a while," Wood told Extratime. "So, with the high-level talent that the national team has now, it's not anything I expected. But right now for me, it's always an honor to play with the national team, but right now it's all about RSL.

"I just need to do my thing here and once I make that step and get that flow, I can look forward to maybe playing with the national team again. But for now, I'm just going to concentrate on getting my form back, playing as much as I can and just having fun again."

Finding a home at RSL

Having spent the last 14 years in Germany with the likes of 1860 Munich, Union Berlin and Hamburg, Wood was ready to raise his family back on home soil.

He signed a two-year deal with the club earlier this year and is now enjoying the comfort of living back in the U.S.

"I think mentally I was ready to come home," Wood said. "I was in Germany for 14 years, and since 14 I've seen my mom and family once a year. So, just mentally I was ready to come home. Having a second daughter, it just felt right to come home and have my family grow up here and be closer to my family and have a home feeling and just mentally I was ready for that."

Currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference, RSL have exceeded expectations this season after many expected the club to struggle to seal a playoff place.

But Wood says the club is looking to continue to prove doubters wrong.

"We have high potential," Wood said. "We have a great group of guys, the mentality, it's all there, everyone's fit, everyone's there mentally. We've got a hard-working team, everyone from top to bottom just wants to work hard.

"I think it's a process of just building that even more and more and as the season goes on hopefully we'll be able to build a step at a time. For me, I think we have a very strong team and I don't think we should be looked down on as much as a lot of people do maybe."

