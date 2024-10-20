This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Erling-Haaland(C)Getty Images
Premier League
team-logo
Molineux Stadium
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with SurfShark
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueWolverhamptonManchester CityWolverhampton vs Manchester City

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will battle for the top spot, although the lead could be temporary when Pep Guardiola's men travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves on Sunday.

Confidence should be high in the Cityzens' camp after they edged Fulham 3-2 before the international break, while bottom-placed Wolves come into the game on the losing end of a 5-3 scoreline against Brentford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Watch Wolves vs Man City on Fubo
Stream now
Watch Wolves vs Man City on Sky Sports
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Wolves vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 20, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am ET / 2 pm BST
Venue:Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan sustained an ankle injury while on international duty, joining Yerson Mosquera, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Boubacar Traore in the treatment room.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil may call upon the services of teenage defender Bastien Meupiyou here, while Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha should continue in the final third.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, Gomes, Cunha; Larsen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King
Defenders:Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Dawson, Semedo, Meupiyou, Lima
Midfielders:Lemina, Andre, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle
Forwards:Larsen, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Manchester City team news

It is unlikely that Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake will return to action yet, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri will remain sidelined for longer due to a fractured leg and an ACL injury, respectively.

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland will look to haunt Wolves once again after his record eight goals in just four Premier League matches in this fixture.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
Midfielders:Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee
Forwards:Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Manchester City across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 4, 2024Manchester City 5-1 WolvesPremier League
September 30, 2023Wolves 2-1 Manchester CityPremier League
January 22, 2023Manchester City 3-0 WolvesPremier League
September 17, 2022Wolves 0-3 Manchester CityPremier League
May 11, 2022Wolves 1-5 Manchester CityPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement