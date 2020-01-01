When are the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the hat for the Champions League draw, while Manchester United are among those awaiting their Europa League fate

Like most other major football competitions, the 2019-20 and tournaments were drastically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Action is, however, set to resume in August, with UEFA altering the normal structure of each competition in order to fit games into a tight window before the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

The European governing body is gearing up for the knockout round draws in July, but when will they take place and which teams are involved?

More teams

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League and Europa League draws.

Contents

When are the Champions League & Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws?

The 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will be held on Friday July 10.

Proceedings for the Champions League draw will commence at 11am BST (6am ET). The corresponding Europa League draws will take place an hour later at 12 noon BST (7am ET).

Which teams are involved in the Champions League draws?

When the draw is made on July 10, only four teams are confirmed for the quarter-finals. They are: , , and .

The remaining four teams will be the winners of the following ties: vs , vs , vs and vs .

Which teams are involved in the Europa League draws?

The teams carefully watching the Europa League draw are those involved in the eight last-16 ties. The winners will take their place in the quarter-finals.

or Copenhagen

or

or

or Shaktar Donetsk

or

or

or

LASK or

Where will the draws take place?

The Champions League and Europa League draws will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, - the customary venue for such events.

How can I watch the draws?

UEFA will stream the draws live on its official website uefa.com - meaning you will be able to follow the proceedings via your computer or tablet device.

You will also be able to follow all the news as it happens, as well as reaction to the draw on Goal's live blog, which will run during the draws on Friday morning into the afternoon.

When & where are the games taking place?

The remaining Champions League last-16 matches will be played on August 7/8, while the Europa League last-16 games will be played on August 5/6.

Due to the public health concerns and delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League and Europa League will be concluded in mini-tournament format.

So, from the quarter-final stage on in each competition, every game will be a straight knockout tie and games will take place in a single host country.

When will the Champions League mini-tournament take place?

The dates for the Champions League 2019-20 mini knockout tournament are:

Quarter-finals: August 12 - August 15

August 12 - August 15 Semi-finals: August 18 - August 19

August 18 - August 19 Final: August 23

Where will the Champions League mini-tournament take place?

The 2019-20 Champions League mini-tournament will be played in Lisbon, .

Two stadiums will host the remaining quarter-final and semi-final matches: 's Estadio Jose Alvalade and 's Estadio da Luz.

The final will be played at Estadio da Luz.

Article continues below

When will the Europa League mini-tournament take place?

The dates for the Europa League 2019-20 mini knockout tournament are:

Quarter-finals: August 10 - August 11

August 10 - August 11 Semi-finals: August 16 - August 17

August 16 - August 17 Final: August 21

Where will the Europa League mini-tournament take place?

The 2019-20 Europa League mini-tournament will be played in venues across four cities in : Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Cologne.

The stadiums in question are Koln's RheinEnergieStadion, Duisburg's MSV-Arena, Fortuna Dusseldorg's Merkur Spiel-Arena and 's Arena AufSchalke.

Koln's RheinEnergieStadion has been confirmed as the venue for the 2020 Europa League final.