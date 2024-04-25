Jeremy Doku is Man City's game-changer! Unpredictable winger is Pep Guardiola's secret weapon in the Premier League title race

The tricky Belgian has worked on his ability to make an impact from the bench and has turned into a lethal weapon for City to turn to from the bench

Jeremy Doku has only been at Manchester City for eight months, but his time can be divided into four chapters. There was the concerning debut against Fulham, when he managed to look out of place despite the team winning 5-1 and admitted that he was "frustrated" not to have contributed.

Then there was the rip-roaring six-week period when he put Jack Grealish in the shade with a series of thrilling performances. got his first goal against West Ham, scored and assisted in the Champions League at RB Leipzig, was electric against Brighton and then was ridiculously good against Bournemouth, setting up four goals and scoring one to set FPL fans' hearts racing.

Then he injured his hamstring against Tottenham and was out for a month. He scored on his return against Huddersfield Town, but then a long and difficult period set in. He drifted in and out of the team, either starting on the bench or being the first player to be taken off. Almost five months passed without him contributing to a goal.

But now the tricky Belgian is writing a thrilling final chapter of his topsy-turvy debut campaign with City, finding a new lease of life as a secret weapon that Pep Guardiola has in his back pocket, ready to unleash just when opponents think they are about to contain his side.