How to watch today's Leicester City vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leicester City will host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Premier League showdown.
The Lions will make the short journey across the Midlands, aiming to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Arsenal.
Unai Emery's side finds itself comfortably positioned in midtable with three points from their first two matches, thanks to an opening-day win away at West Ham. They also benefit from not having been involved in a midweek EFL Cup tie.
The Foxes secured their first victory of the season in midweek, advancing to the third round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 win over League Two side Tranmere.
After clinching the Championship title last season and returning to the Premier League, Leicester have managed just one point from their first two league games. They earned that point in a tough 1-1 draw against Tottenham on the opening weekend. However, the Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Leicester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|N/A
|United States
|Peacock
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Premier Sports ROI 1
|Spain
|DAZN 2, DAZN Spain, Movistar+
|Italy
|Sky Go Italia, Now TV
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|Norway
|Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Sweden
|Viaplay Sweden
In the UK, the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa will not be broadcast live on TV due to the Saturday 3 pm blackout.
In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|Saturday, August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|King Power Stadium
The Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa will be played at King Power Stadium in Leicester, East Midlands, England.
It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am ET / 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Team news & squads
Leicester City team news
Leicester will be missing the injured pair of Patson Daka and Jakub Stolarczyk for their upcoming match.
Following a standout goal in the Carabao Cup during the week, Jordan Ayew might earn his first league start for the club.
Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Mavididi; Ayew
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ward, Hermansen, Iversen, Stolarczyk
|Defenders:
|Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Nelson
|Midfielders:
|Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Soumaré, Marçal, Golding, McAteer, Alves, Buonanotte
|Forwards:
|Mavididi, Decordova-Reid, Cannon
Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa continue to be without their long-term injury absentees, Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings.
Matty Cash sustained a thigh injury in the match against Arsenal last weekend and is expected to be out for approximately a month.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause, Dendoncker, Munroe
|Midfielders:
|Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Barrenechea, Onana, Ramsey
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Iling-Junior, Rogers, Bailey
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/04/23
|Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|04/02/23
|Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City
|Premier League
|23/04/22
|Leicester City 0-0 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|05/12/21
|Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City
|Premier League
|21/02/21
|Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester City
|Premier League