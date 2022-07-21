Venezia go gold with 2022-23 third shirt

The world's coolest club go three for three on stunning kits this season

Italian club Venezia has followed up their home and away kits by unveiling the third shirt for the upcoming season. Like the other releases, this kit has been designed by Bureau Borsche – who also led on the club’s rebrand – with a gold design inspired by the history of Venice.

Venezia FC

The gold colour builds on that Bureau Borsche-led rebrand, which included returning the winged lion of Saint Mark to its traditional gold. Throughout the club’s history, gold has been used frequently. The colour is a nod to its home city, particularly the gilded churches, monuments and palazzi. Designing the kit in gold ties Venezia FC to the city’s Late Medieval and Early Renaissance periods.

Venezia FC

The design of the gold shirt was difficult – previous releases have been too shiny or basically yellow – and Kappa had already been working on the idea before it was suggested by Venezia. This shirt comes in a light gold with relatively little shine and is complemented by black detailing, including a single-button collar and cuffs that are inspired by vintage football shirts.

Venezia FC

Unveiling the kit, Venezia brand director Ted Philipakos described the gold design as a “high-risk, high-reward endeavour,” adding, “but we had a clear idea of what we wanted to achieve, combining references from the past with our present vision for the club, and we just put faith in our partners that we would figure it out together. The result is beautiful and we’re proud to have worked with Kappa and Bureau Borsche on the project.”

Venezia FC

Venezia’s 2022/23 away shirt is available now from the brand’s website in both short and long-sleeve versions.