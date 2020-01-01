USWNT star Morgan gives birth to baby girl

The 30-year-old announced she and her husband Servando Carrasco welcomed Charlie Elena Carrasco on Thursday

U.S. women's national team forward Alex Morgan has announced that she gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday morning.

Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco of the welcomed Charlie Elena Carrasco on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Morgan confirmed on Saturday with a post on Twitter.

The 30-year-old announced in October that she was pregnant, with the due date in April.

Morgan said that her baby "made us wait longer than expected," but that wait did result in Charlie being born during a super moon.

At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby. pic.twitter.com/dDbIXW6INr — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 9, 2020

The two-time World Cup winner was intending to be ready to play in time for the Olympics in Tokyo, which were scheduled to kick off in July.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis the Olympics were postponed by one year, which should mean Morgan is back and ready to go long before July 2021.

With no games currently scheduled, Morgan and her USWNT teammates have been fully focused on their team's ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer.

On May 1, Judge Gary Klausner dealt a blow to the USWNT by granting summary judgement in U.S. Soccer's favor regarding two major claims in the lawsuit.

Klausner dismissed the USWNT's Equal Pay Act claim and its Title VII claim of discrimination based on turf conditions.

The USWNT appealed that decision on Friday night, seeking to postpone the trial currently scheduled to start June 16 and also asking for an immediate appeal of last week's ruling.

Morgan appeared on "Good Morning America" last week to register her surprise at Klausner's initial decision.

“We were just shocked,” Morgan said. “This decision was out of left field for us. I think for both sides it was very unexpected.

"We will definitely will be appealing and moving forward. If anyone knows about anything about the heart of this team, we are fighters and we will continue to fight together for this.”