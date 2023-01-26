U.S. Soccer loses sporting director Stewart amid Berhalter controversy as USMNT's head coach search paused

Earnie Stewart has left his role as U.S Soccer sporting director, putting a crucial USMNT coaching search on pause at a difficult time.

USMNT in chaos

Stewart leaves role to go to PSV

Had said Gregg Berhalter could remain with USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been confirmed that Stewart will step away from his role with U.S. Soccer amid ongoing disruption stemming from controversy with World Cup manager Gregg Berhalter and the family of winger Gio Reyna. U.S. Soccer said the move was "not impacted by U.S. Soccer’s process for naming the next USMNT head coach or the ongoing investigation" - however Stewart's departure will freeze the hiring search until a new director is found.

Stewart, who had been a key part of the international program, claimed earlier in the month that Berhalter could still take on a second stint as manager of the USMNT - though he said other candidates were also in consideration. An investigation is currently taking place over claims made by the Reyna family regarding an incident of domestic abuse between Berhalter and his wife Rosalind from 1991.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Additionally, USMNT general manager Brian McBride is also departing, though that decision was made last year.

WHAT THEY SAID: An official statement from Stewart reads: "This is a pivotal time for the sport in the United States and I have full confidence in the leadership of U.S. Soccer heading into 2026 and beyond. It has been an honor to represent the U.S. Soccer Federation again in this capacity and I look forward to continuing to support U.S. Soccer in my next chapter and in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's contract as head coach of the USMNT expired after the World Cup, where they reached the last 16, but he remains interested in a new deal. Right now, Anthony Hudson is serving as an interim head coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The Stars and Stripes will finish January camp under Hudson with a friendly against Colombia.