Teen star Kulusevski joins Juventus in €35m deal

The 19-year-old Sweden international will not join up with his new club until June after impressing during his current spell with Parma

have completed the transfer of teenage star Dejan Kulusevski, with the player set to spend the rest of the season on loan at .

Kulusevski, 19, has impressed during his temporary spell with Parma, scoring four goals from midfield during the current campaign.

And while he will complete the term with his current club, 2020-21 will see the youngster line up in Turin after he sealed a €35 million (£30m/$39m) switch on Thursday after passing a medical.

"Dejan Kulusevski is a Juventus player!" the club confirmed on its official website .

"The Swedish midfielder, previously with Atalanta will play on loan at Parma until June.

"He will be an important player for Juve's midfield and an element with high prospects. At only 19, he is built with crystalline talent."

Kulusevski, who made his senior international debut for at the end of 2019 in a qualifier against Faroe Islands, is Juventus' first signing of the winter transfer window as they look to topple in what is shaping up to be the fiercest Scudetto race in the best part of a decade.

Maurizio Sarri may well continue to seek new talent over the course of January, after Juve bid farewell to two players at the very start of the window.

Mattia Perin left the club for on loan after falling behind Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon in the goalkeeping pecking order, while Mario Mandzukic was also declared surplus to requirements.

Article continues below

The international was released after almost five years at the Bianconeri, and at 33 will continue his career in Qatar with Al Duhail .

Juve had previously been linked with another Scandinavian youngster, Norway prodigy Erling Braut Haaland, only to see the striker move to Borussia Dortmund .

Sandro Tonali, dubbed the 'New Andrea Pirlo' for his cultured play in the middle, is another possible target, although the Old Lady have struggled to negotiate with the 19-year-old's current club Brescia.