Mandzukic departs Juventus to join Qatari side Al-Duhail

The 33-year-old had been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri this term, failing to make a single appearance for Juve in 2019-20

Al-Duhail has announced the signing of the Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic from .

The 33-year-old leaves Juventus after four and a half seasons, having joined from in 2015.

Mandzukic had been frozen out by new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri this term, failing to make a single appearance for the Italian champions in 2019-20.

The Croatian has scored 44 goals in 164 appearances for the Bianconeri, but the writing appeared to be on the wall when he was excluded from Juve's squad in September.

Though he has failed to feature this term, Mandzukic has experienced plenty of success during his spell in Turin.

The striker has won the Serie A title in all four of his full seasons with the club and has also won three titles.

Mandzukic helped Juventus reach the Champions League final in 2017, scoring his side's only goal of the game in a 4-1 defeat to .

More to follow....