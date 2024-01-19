2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule: What are the Six Nations fixtures for 2024?

The 2024 Six Nations Championship is upon us, with France and Ireland kicking off this year's games on February 2. The Six Nations is one of rugby's most popular tournaments, and as the name suggests, six countries are involved.
England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales battle it across five rounds to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Ireland will be looking to defend their 2023 title, but one thing is for sure, you don't want to miss this 15-match tournament.
The tournament takes place between February 2 and March 16. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, GOAL has put together your go-to schedule for the 2024 Six Nations.
2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule
Round 1
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|France vs. Ireland
|Friday, February 2
|8:00 PM / 3:00 PM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Italy vs. England
|Friday, February 3
|2:10 PM / 9:15 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Wales vs. Scotland
|Friday, February 3
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
Round 2
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Scotland vs. France
|Friday, February 10
|2:25 PM / 9:15 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|England vs. Wales
|Friday, February 10
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Ireland vs. Italy
|Friday, February 11
|3:15 PM / 10:00 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
Round 3
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Ireland vs. Wales
|Friday, February 24
|2:15 PM / 9:15 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Scotland vs. England
|Friday, February 24
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|France vs. Italy
|Friday, February 25
|3:00 PM / 10:00 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
Round 4
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Italy vs. Scotland
|Friday, March 9
|2:15 PM / 9:15 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|England vs. Ireland
|Friday, March 9
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Wales vs. France
|Friday, March 10
|3:00 PM / 10:00 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
Round 5
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Wales vs. Italy
|Friday, March 16
|02:15 PM / 9:15 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Ireland vs. Scotland
|Friday, March 16
|04:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|France vs. England
|Friday, March 16
|08:00 PM / 03:00 PM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations?
In the UK, Six Nations coverage will be split across the BBC and ITV, which means it will be viewed on TV and online for those with accounts.
In the USA, NBC Universal has the right to the tournament. But you can tune into the games with Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV - making it easy to keep up with the matches.