Should Man Utd give up on Andre Onana after latest disasterclass & sign a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window?

The Cameroonian had a night to forget in the Red Devils' Champions League draw with Galatasaray - is it time Erik ten Hag found a replacement?

Manchester United are on the brink of Champions League elimination after failing to defeat Galatasaray on Wednesday night, despite leading by two clear goals on two occasions in the match.

The Turkish side managed to battle back to earn a point, with Onana at fault for failing to deal with two of Hakim Ziyech's inswinging free-kicks, with both flying past the former Ajax and Inter goalkeeper when he really should have dealt with them better.

It's not the first time Onana's been called into question in his short United career to date, with high-profile mistakes having previously been made, including against Bayern Munich earlier in the Champions League, that have cost his team dearly.

Ten Hag is likely to throw his full support behind the 27-year-old but would he better served finding a replacement when the January transfer window opens?