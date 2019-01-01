Rangers seal Defoe loan deal

The former West Ham and Sunderland striker has signed an 18-month deal at Ibrox

Rangers have confirmed the signing of striker Jermain Defoe from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan subject to international clearance.

The former England international moves to Ibrox in search of first-team football after struggling for regular action since re-joining the Cherries on a free transfer from Sunderland in the summer of 2017.

Defoe is set to remain in Glasgow until the summer of 2020, though Bournemouth have two options to recall the veteran forward in either July 2019 or January 2020.

He is the third player to sign a deal at Rangers this month after Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara signed pre-contract agreements last week to move to Glasgow in the summer.

The 36-year-old will now travel to Tenerife to link-up with the squad on their warm-weather winter training camp.

He could make his debut when Rangers return to action after the winter break away at Cowdenbeath on January 18 in the Scottish Cup. Steven Gerrard’s side then travel to Kilmarnock in the Premiership five days later.

Rangers are only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference as they seek their first Premiership title in eight years.

Speaking of the deal, Gerrard told the club's official website: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers. He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for."

Director of Football Mark Allen added: “It’s really helpful to get work on this front done early in the transfer window because it means we should be able to hit the ground running after the winter break. I believe that is vitally important.”

Defoe began his career at Charlton before going on to play for West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Toronto and Sunderland, scoring more than 200 goals.

He also had a loan spell at Bournemouth as an 18-year-old in 2000 before returning to the club on a three-year deal 18 months ago.

Defoe has scored four goals in 34 appearances in his second spell at the Vitality Stadium but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place.

He has made just three starts for Eddie Howe’s side this season, all in the Carabao Cup, and hasn’t scored since March.