The Darwin Nunez dilemma: Liverpool have a colossal call to make on the Uruguayan enigma

The striker has undeniably improved this season, but serious doubts remain over his finishing and decision-making

While attempting to justify leaving Liverpool on a free transfer three years ago, Gini Wijnaldum said that he felt scapegoated by a certain section of the club's followers. "The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things," the midfielder told The Times. "In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them; they always supported me. But, on social media, if we lost, I was the one who got the blame."

Wijnaldum's claim caused quite a bit of controversy. Jamie Carragher was particularly annoyed by the Dutchman's take on things, arguing that Wijnaldum's exit had more to do with financial affairs than fickle fans.

"He wanted more money, the club said no, that’s football!" Carragher wrote at the time. "I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus and every club has clowns. Turn off your notifications and if it's bothering you that much delete the app!"

On Sunday evening, Darwin Nunez decided to go in a slightly different direction.