PSG star Lionel Messi seriously considering Barcelona move & sees sensational return as 'GOLDEN opportunity'

Lionel Messi is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and is considering returning to former club Barcelona.

Messi's PSG deal set to expire

Argentine reportedly wants Barcelona return

Club's finances may prevent a move

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup winner is facing an uncertain future as he heads into the final three months of his PSG contract. Messi reached a verbal agreement to continue at PSG in December but is now seriously considering returning to Barcelona, according to Foot Mercato. The Argentine thinks he has a 'golden opportunity' to head back to the Camp Nou this summer and has spoken regularly with Xavi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Returning to the Catalan giants will certainly not be easy for Messi. Barcelona's continued financial problems means the club would need to offload players and reduce the wage bill in order to incorporate the legendary forward. Xavi's side reportedly need to slash the wage bill by €200 million this summer, simply to register new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Speculation about Messi's future continues to rage which has led his father Jorge to react angrily on social media. Messi Snr has blasted three reports about his son as "Fake news!" amid claims he stormed out of training after a row with Christophe Galtier and that PSG aren't willing to accept his conditions to sign a new deal at the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG are back in Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Rennes at the Parc des Princes. There is, meanwhile, a storm brewing as to whether the club's ultras will boo Messi. GOAL understands that they aren't planning to, having rebuilt their relationship with the Ligue 1 leaders, but ex-winger Jerome Rothen has encouraged them to express their dismay at the Argentine for his below-par performance against Bayern Munich.