Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomes Liverpool’s contract ‘risk’ and Reds’ show of faith

The England international midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in April 2018, but was handed fresh terms at Anfield in the summer of 2019

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits took a “risk” on handing him a new contract in August 2019, with the international determined to repay that considerable show of faith.

The Reds invested heavily in the former star when luring him to Anfield for £35 million ($44m) in the summer of 2017.

Early promise was shown on Merseyside, but the 26-year-old’s debut campaign was to be brought to an abrupt halt in April 2018 when he suffered a serious knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent 12 months stuck on the sidelines, but battled his way back to earn favour with Jurgen Klopp once more.

His dedication and ability was then rewarded with fresh terms, with a further two years added to his deal.

He concedes that the Reds took a calculated gamble on him by extending his association with the club, and he will be forever grateful for that.

Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club’s official website: “It was another big moment for me.

“It was really exciting for me, obviously coming off the back of an injury; we were talking for a while if that was the thing we were going to do and coming to an agreement on that meant a lot to me.

“To be at a club that supported me all the way through an injury like that, which for some it can be career-ruining or career-ending, to commit to an extension and a contract, probably at a time where maybe it was a bit of a risk or they had to put a lot of trust and faith in me as an athlete and a person, because after an injury like that no-one really knows how you’re going to come back, for the club to do that meant the absolute world to me.

“I felt very privileged and honoured to extend my time with an amazing football club and an amazing team. Definitely one of my favourite moments of the season.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken in 78 appearances for Liverpool in total, with 12 goals recorded across those outings.

He returned to action last season in time to savour glory and has formed part of successful UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup squads in 2019-20.