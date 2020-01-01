MSL 2020 season preview: Felda United's luck runs out

First time Super League coach Nidzam Jamil led Felda United to safety in 2019, but it is unlikely that Lady Luck will be with them again this year.

With the new Malaysia season on the horizon, Goal will be bringing to you the complete guide to all 12 teams in the competition. Going through the changes in the respective squads to see where they could finish come the end of the season. Our next preview is on one of last year's relegation battlers; Felda United.

More teams

How they fared in 2019

Unlike Sabah, the change of power in the federal government in 2018 did not bring happy news for Felda United, a club owned by Malaysian government-linked company Federal Land Development Authority. Despite having won promotion back to the top tier for 2019, budget slash saw them lose head coach B. Satiananthan, and key players such as Wan Zack Haikal, Prabakaran Kanadasan, Syamim Yahya and Farizal Harun. Assistant head coach Nidzam Jamil was quickly promoted, while changes at the board level took place. Fortunately, Nidzam was able to sign enough experience in the forms of goalkeeper Norazlan Razali, S. Chanturu and Jasazrin Jamaluddin.

Despite opening the league campaign with a promising draw away to their former boss' , the Fighters almost immediately struggled to be competitive under Nidzam, who was leading a Super League team for the first time in his career. Their wins were far and few in between, but fortunately they managed to record enough draws (seven) playing a defensive, counter-attacking brand of football.

They secured top-tier safety in dramatic fashion, recording a 5-1 win at home against ten-man , to finish the league just one spot above the relegation zone in tenth place. Nidzam's boys lived to fight another day.

What's new in the squad

Ahead of the coming season, the Fighters have unfortunately lost a few more key players. Star skipper Hadin Azman departed for Kedah, Christie Jayaseelan for PJ City, Norazlan Razali for , Arif Fadzilah for , Chanturu for Sarawak United, while young players Zahril Azri and Anwar Ibrahim was finally lured away by former boss Satiananthan.

Their new signings were a lot more modest, such as FC's Ariff Farhan and Zarif Irfan, and former Negeri Sembilan import Nicolás Vélez, and former star Ryutaro Megumi.

Who are the key players

As most of their key players have departed and a lot of their new players were back-up players at their former clubs, it is admittedly a little difficult to predict their first eleven. New goalkeepers Zarif and Muhaimin Mohamad were key players at their former teams, so in this position at lease Nidzam has choices. New defender Nikola Raspopović is expected to take over leadership duties in defence, along side local man Haziq Puad. Jasazrin has remained so will lead their midfield, helped by Faiz Mazlan, as well as Malaysia youth star Danial Amier.

But in front there are three players to look forward too; Nicolas Velez, who will be playing in his second season in Malaysia, as well as Megumi and former Singapore international Khairul Amri, whose partnership at Tampines used to light up the Singaporean league.

Where they will finish in 2020

But after all is said and done, the truth is the Fighers is a more weakened side this year. The relatively-inexperienced Nidzam did a decent job of keeping them up last season and the exuberant coach will go on to have a long career, but this year his side's luck will run out, and relegation as well as a shrinking budget will finally catch up to them. The loss of key players and Hadin, who were then replaced by relative unknowns, will have a bigger impact than they can sustain, and Nidzam's plan to play a more attacking brand of football this year will quickly be shelved as they face another relegation battle, this time a losing one.

Also read our season previews on JDT, Kedah, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Melaka United, Sabah, Petaling Jaya City and UiTM FC.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram.