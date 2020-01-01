MSL 2020 season preview: PJ City recruiting big to reach higher

Comparatively to last season, PJ City will parade far more recognisable names as they look to break into the upper echelon of the Super League.

With the new Malaysia Super League season on the horizon, Goal will be bringing to you the complete guide to all 12 teams in the competition. Going through the changes in the respective squads to see where they could finish come the end of the season. Next on the list is FC who will be competing in their second straight year in the top tier.

How they fared in 2019

PJ City made their Super League bow in 2019 when QI Group took over MISC-MIFA and gained promotion from Premier League despite finishing third in the division after Felcra FC pulled out from the competition. Continuing to play their home games at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium, PJ City achieved some creditable results along the way.

Having kept faith with most of the squad that played in the lower division, PJ City finished in the creditable 8th spot, starving off a direct drop back down. Big eye-catching wins over at home and breaking JDT's incredible unbeaten run in the league at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium capped a fine debut season in the Super League.

What K. Devan had in his team was a starting XI that could rise to the occasion but were always an injury or two away from turning the other way and become rather beatable. The persistent injury to key midfielder Serginho was a problem while the pairing of Washington Brandao and Pedro Henrique just about got enough goals to keep them in the league.

What's new in the squad

Filipino Mark Hartmann returns to Malaysian football after time spent away playing in . Having previously run out for Sarawak, the big striker should be wiser with experience and could offer plenty for PJ City especially with his physicality. Experience is also added in midfield in the shape of K. Gurusamy, who is immediately made captain of the team.

At the back, Amer Saidin and Ftiri Omar comes into the squad and continue to lend the theory of the club looking to reinforce the team with more experience. Which is also the same case with Mahali Jasuli's arrival at the club.

Further behind, the goalkeeping department looks very promising with two young keepers being entrusted with the challenge of fighting for the number one spot. Former Negeri Sembilan player Ahmad Syihan and former Kelantan player Damien Lim looks set to have a very interesting season ahead.

Who are the key players

Amer's presence in the squad is a big boost to the team, that and the similar signing of Syazwan Zaipol. Both players will add the necessary steel to PJ City's defence that have at times last season struggled due to the lack of physicality and nous. But playing in the Super League is very different to the Premier League, Amer will have to recapture that form that saw him as one of the emerging defensive talents in the country.

In a similar theme, the defence has very much been the focus of PJ City in their recruitment and the signing of Damien ticks all the right boxes. Part of the Malaysia Under-22 side, it has been a steady rise for Damien and now is the time for him to show that he's capable of playing at a higher level.

Where will they finish in 2020

It is likely to be another season of learning for PJ City in the top flight. While they look to break into the top five in the league, the reality is that there are more teams in the Super League who posses much better squads than them despite their massive overhaul for the new season.

In fact we see them as finishing slightly lower than last season, in ninth place but that doesn't mean that progress cannot be made in 2020. Already Devan is said to be under pressure to produce results and that isn't any good to anyone when they have not even played a single match yet.

