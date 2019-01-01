'Man Utd players are like Japanese knotweed - they're rancid!' - Neville blasts Red Devils after Everton defeat

The ex-England international was unimpressed with his former side's performance at Goodison Park and insisted some players need to be let go

Gary Neville has blasted the squad following their 4-0 defeat to , comparing them to Japanese knotweed that is "attacking the foundations" of the club.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing loss to the Toffees on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men unable to compete with Marco Silva's rampant side.

The Manchester club eventually fell to a 4-0 loss, managing just one shot on target themselves at Goodison Park throughout the entire 90 minutes.

After the game, Neville voiced his anger at the performance and insisted the result was simply down to the players underperforming.

"I'm furious to be honest with you," Neville said on Sky Sports . "Clubs over the last seven years, if you have weeds in your garden you've got to get rid of them, but there is some Japanese knotweed at that football club.

"It's attacking the foundations of the house and it needs dealing with properly.

"A few weeks ago I said that about Jose Mourinho and the fans stuck with him, but wanted him out at the end.

"They aren't going to want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out. Those players now, well and truly their heads are on the line.

"Everton ran four kilometres further in the first half. Everton!

"Manchester United players, honestly, it's embarrasing watching some of those out there today. I'm absolutely furious.

"Full belief in Ole to do what he needs to do but there's a big problem and that performance today was rancid.

"If they don't work hard and haven't got the attitude to run around for that shirt, get rid of them.

"I don't mind losing games, I don't mind them conceding goals, but you do not drop below the standard of work ethic at the club."

Man Utd are now sixth in the Premier League on 64 points, two behind in the fourth and final qualification spot.

Solskjaer's men have just four games left this season, finishing a mixed campaign with clashes against , , Huddersfield and .

Their next game sees the Reds host Pep Guardiola's side at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they look to return to winning ways.