‘Man Utd are coming back’ - Luke Shaw outlines ambitious aims for next season as full-back highlights key difference under Erik ten Hag

Luke Shaw has insisted that Manchester United "are coming back" under Erik ten Hag and outlined his side's ambitious aims for next season.

Ten Hag hails Ten Hag's influence

A step away from Champions League qualification

Aims to conquer Europe next season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have shown significant improvement under their Dutch tactician who took over the reins at the beginning of the season. After winning the Carabao Cup in February, they are on the verge of Champions League qualification and a step away from an FA Cup win that would see them one behind Arsenal's 14 triumphs in the tournament.

Shaw credited Ten Hag's influence for their upward trajectory this term, and highlighted that the "intensity" of the team has gone up by a few notches under the new manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think teams around us can definitely see that United are coming back. First season under the new manager there is always going to be a bit of transition. It's clear to see what he has brought in and how he has changed the way we think, the way we play," he told Sky Sports.

"I think he wants to bring a lot of intensity. I think everything he wants the team to do is high intensity, he wants us to be aggressive, on the front foot, pressing as high as possible. With the ball he has made us better, we are definitely a threat on the ball," the left-back added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw believes that United should build on their performance from this season, and set ambitious aims to land both Premier League and Champions League crowns.

"It's clear to see we're going in the right direction. I think like I touched on before, we have to be challenging for the title with this team. With the direction this manager is going under, I'm sure we are going to make new, big signings this summer. Hope we can get them in as soon as possible so they are in for pre-season. Our aim at the beginning of next season has to be winning the Premier League and the Champions League. That's how we've got to think from now on," he stated.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's side will look to secure automatic Champions League qualification for the next season with a draw against Chelsea on Thursday in the Premier League.