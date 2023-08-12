Dropped! PSG wantaways Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti left out of Luis Enrique's squad for Ligue 1 opener against Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain's superstar trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti has been left out by Luis Enrique for Ligue 1 opener against Lorient.

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG coach laid down the marker ahead of their season opener by dropping the three superstars from the matchday squad. Enrique had warned that his "actions will speak for my decisions" and he has indeed stuck to his guns by leaving out the three players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has been told that he must sign an extension or else run the risk of being a bench warmer for the entire 2023-24 season. The 2018 World Cup winner remains adamant that he will not sign a new contract and would walk away for free next summer. Meanwhile, Neymar and Verratti are among five big-name players who have been informed that they do not feature in Enrique's plans and are free to seek new employment opportunities.

WHAT NEXT? While Mbappe has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid, it has been reported that Neymar could join Lionel Messi in MLS, with LAFC preparing an offer for the Brazilian. Whereas, Verratti has been linked with a move to Chelsea after he shunned offers from Saudi Arabia.