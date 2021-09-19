Kepa starts for Chelsea against Tottenham

The Spain international has been brought back into the starting XI while Edouard Mendy was kept out because of an injury

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been named in the Chelsea starting XI for Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham.

Kepa replaces Edouard Mendy in goal for the Blues as the Senegal international has been left out of the squad altogether.

It is the Spain international's second game in all competitions this season, having also featured in the UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal.

Why was Mendy dropped?

Mendy has been left out of the team because of an apparent injury.

The 29-year-old clashed with Artem Dzyuba during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Zenit in the Champions League in midweek.

The goalkeeper needed treatment on the field for an apparent hip injury but managed to see out the rest of the game.

Nevertheless, he has been forced to sit out the Premier League match, while Marcus Bettinelli has been given a place on the bench in the absence of the former Rennes star.

Kepa back in the team

Kepa's only other appearance for Thomas Tuchel's team came against Villarreal.

He was brought on in the final minute of extra time in the Super Cup clash so that he could be in goal for the penalty shootout.

Before that, his last match for Chelsea was in the final Premier League game of last season when he replaced the injured Mendy for the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Overall, he made 14 competitive appearances for Chelsea in the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

What other changes has Tuchel made?

Thiago Silva is also back in the starting XI, having been used as a substitute against Zenit, while right-back Reece James drops to the bench.

Kai Havertz has also been handed another start and Hakim Ziyech is left out of the first-team.

Further reading