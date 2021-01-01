Indian football: Former Olympian Ahmed Hussain passes away

The former India international defender passed away at the age 89 on Friday...

Former India international footballer Ahmed Hussain breathed his last at the age of 89 on April 16 in Bengaluru. The Olympian footballer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Born in 1932, Hussain started his career with Hyderabad City Police. While playing for the club he was selected in the Indian squad which took part in the 1951 Asian Games held in New Delhi and won the gold.

A defender, Hussain was also a part of the Indian Olympics football team that put on a fantastic show in Melbourne (1956) where they thrashed Australia 4-2 to eventually finish fourth in the tournament.

Hailing from Hyderabad, the footballer was incredibly talented and was an integral part of the Hyderabad side which won the Santosh Trophy in 1956 and 1957.

Other than Hyderabad City Police, the India international had also plied his trade with Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club. In his career, he had won three Durand Cups and six Rovers Cups.

After retiring from football, he took up coaching and joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He was posted in Bengaluru where he eventually settled down.

Speaking to Telangana about Hussein his former teammate and Olympian SS Hakim said .“Hussain was one of the giants of the Indian football team. He was one of the greatest stopper backs of the country. Despite his glorious achievements he never received any honours from the government. He truly deserved a Padma Sri.’’

Ahmed Hussain's death is a great loss for the Indian football fraternity.