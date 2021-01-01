‘He is the best bet’ - Fufa hints at supporting Motsepe’s Caf presidential bid

The Ugandan federation could end up supporting the South African businessman in the March 12 polls

Federation of Uganda Football Associations is likely to support Patrice Motsepe in his quest to win the Caf presidency.

According to Daily Monitor, the Uganda federation could back the South African mining mogul but according to the source quoted by the publication, the final decision will be made soon.

Motsepe, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Senegal’s Patrice Senghor, Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Ahmad Ahmad – although his candidacy still faces legal tussles – were all cleared to fight for the Caf leadership.

“We are likely to vote for him [Motsepe] because of several factors,” the source told Daily Monitor.

“He is the best bet for now though [this is] not yet a final decision because the Fufa president [Moses Magogo] has to meet with other Cecafa leaders so that they can brainstorm and find the best position as a region.”

Proline FC’s director Mujid Kasule listed what the voters must look for in candidates before they cast ballots in their favour.

“The voters must look at a candidate who will bring about development,” Kasule said. “The leaders are focusing on the business side and forgetting the game itself.

“For example, they are focusing on expanding the competitions to accommodate more teams and not minding about the quality.”

Kasule, a Caf coaching instructor, explained key areas for the next Caf administration to address.

“We have issues with infrastructure but we are not seeing proposals and strategies to improve on that,” he added. “They need to address the issue of coaching; we are seeing coaches from Europe coming to coach with their licenses but African coaches cannot go there because they don’t recognise ours.

“When I see a candidate who owns a football club that is a giant on the continent and coming from a country that has made big strides in terms of football development, that gives me hope that he can do a good job.”

The East African federation chiefs are expected to focus majorly on the Caf elections slated for March 12 as well as the Fifa Council slots.

The Fifa Review Committee recently cleared Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and his Tanzanian Football Federation counterpart Wallace Karia alongside Amaju Patrick, Andrew Kamanga, Lamin Kaba Bajo, Walter Nyamiladu, Fouzi Lekja, Gustavo Ndong, Hany Abo Rida, Mamoutou Toure, Mahurin De Chacus, Isha Johansen and Lydia Nsekera to vie for the post.