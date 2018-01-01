Former Orlando Pirates coach Kosta Papic lands Swaziland national team coaching job

According to EFA president Adam Mthethwa, Papic will be given the permission to appoint his own assistant

Former Orlando Pirates coach Kostadin Papic has found a new home in Swaziland.

The 58-year-old was on Tuesday appointed as the new head coach of Swaziland senior national team.

Papic replaced Anthony Mdluli, who had been in charge of the team for over a year.

According to Swazi Observer, Papic penned a one-year deal with ESwatini Football Association (EFA). He also has an option to renew for a further year.

EFA president Adam Mthethwa

“Following the advert for the position of the senior national team head coach, stakeholders and the public are hereby informed that the recruitment has been completed. The above process, therefore, means that the period of the interim technical committee and national team management committee has also now come to an end," said Mthethwa after announcing Papic's appointment.

“The FA would like to express its appreciation to Anthony Mdluli and his technical team and management for holding forth while the recruitment process continued, more particularly creating a base of a competitive national team,” he said.

“As is the norm, once the new coach has arrived, he will recommend his assistant coaches, after which the rest of the technical bench will be completed.

Papic, who is renowned for his exciting philosophy which saw him become prominent in South Africa in the mid-2000s whilst at the Sea Robbers, will hope to hit the ground running in Swaziland.

His first assignment will be an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia in February 2019.

Swaziland's chances of qualifying for next year's Afcon are non-existent as they sit bottom of Group J with just a single point from five qualifying matches.

However, a good result against Tunisia would go a long way in motivating the team going forward.

Papic coached several clubs in South Africa, including Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and Black Leopards among others.