FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Ramos, Kimmich and Jesus headline squad

The Real Madrid defender is the obvious prize in this week's team after two fine performances for Spain

The focus may largely be on Team of the Season at this time of year, but a strong Team of the Week has been unveiled by EA Sports for Ultimate Team this week.

Sergio Ramos, Josh Kimmich, Gabriel Jesus and Marko Arnautovic are the stars in this week's squad thanks to strong performances throughout the international break.

Team of the Weeks at this time of year are usually less-than-desirable, but the brief return of international football will add strong in-form cards to packs alongside the and Eredivisie Team of the Seasons.

Ramos is the obvious headliner this week, as the 93-rated centre-back leads the TOTW after shining with two goals in wins over the Faroe Islands and . The defender missed out on a Team of the Year item due to Real Madrid's struggles but did recently have a UEFA Premium Squad Building Challenge to commemorate his goal in the 2014 final.

He is joined by 's Kimmich, who earns a position switch from right-back to the midfield, while the likes of Jesus and Arnautovic are joined by Ivan Perisic, Salomon Rondon and Yevhen Konoplyanka as attacking options.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been recognised for his Nations League efforts, which included a finish in a penalty shootout win against in the third-place match.

The team also includes the likes of defender Willi Orban, Israeli forward Eran Zahavi and defender Ruben Dias, who could prove useful in SBCs due to their high ratings.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI