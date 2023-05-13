Explained: Why Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become the next Tottenham manager

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will no longer be considered for the post of Tottenham Hotspur's next manager.

Nagelsmann won't become next Spurs boss

Club shortlist includes De Zerbi and Enrique

Nagelsmann could replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Julian Nagelsmann, who was closely linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as their next manager, is no longer in contention to take the job. According to the Daily Mail, the North London club turned their attention to Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

WHY WAS/WASN'T IT GIVEN? The report further suggests that the German coach is reportedly not convinced by the club's direction and has thus pulled out of the race to become their next head coach. Real Madrid could consider him as their next coach if Carlo Ancelotti leaves in the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League side have appointed Scott Munn as the chief football officer and are now looking for potential candidates for the sporting director position. The names of Tiago Pinto and Markus Krosche are being considered for the position.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM: Ryan Mason's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.