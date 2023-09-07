A bizarre sight: England legend Paul Gascoigne plants a kiss on Prince William during chance meeting in Pret a Manger

England legend Paul Gascoigne greeted Prince William with a friendly kiss on the cheek during their chance meeting at a Pret A Manger sandwich shop.

Gascoigne shared a kiss with Prince William

The meeting took place in Bournemouth

Prince William discussed his campaign against homelessness

WHAT HAPPENED? Gascoigne surprised onlookers when he showed up in a crowd welcoming Prince William to a Pret A Manger branch in Bournemouth. During the encounter, the prince warmly conversed with Gascoigne, who lives locally, and even took a selfie together. Gascoigne revealed that he has almost recovered from alcoholism and was "a lot better, getting there", before the former footballer kissed Prince William on the cheeks.

Later, Prince William commented on the unique encounter, describing the morning as "very interesting."

"We even bumped into Gazza. He popped into (Pret) - it's been a very interesting morning," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In June, Prince William launched a five-year campaign to combat homelessness, emphasizing that it should not exist in a modern and progressive society. Notably, Pret UK is among nine organizations that have committed to employing homeless or at-risk individuals and donating unsold food to support this initiative.

WHAT NEXT? Additionally, Prince William visited the Vitality Stadium to explore the efforts of AFC Bournemouth in aiding those at risk of homelessness. Club members shared their plans for community work over the next five years as part of the Prince's Homewards project.