EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: Songs, artists & music in new football game

Anticipation is growing over EA Sports FC 24, as we are now just days from the game’s early release. The game, which is being released by EA Sports, has taken the place of the popular ‘FIFA’ games.
This is a landmark game for the franchise. Aside from breaking away from football’s governing body, they have also made a whole host of changes, including adding women to Ultimate Team.
Aside from the reveal of the FC 24 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.
With a total of 84 songs to listen throughout the game, the developers have certainly picked a unique blend of classic hits and catchy tunes to set the mood for players when they scroll through the menus in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.
GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.
Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?
The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack will feature 84 songs from over 100 different artists from around the world, representing a wide variety of genres, including indie pop, hip-hop, grime, deep house, electronica, rap, and rock, among others.
In addition, the catalog boasts well-known names like The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Karol G, Jack Harlow, and Mike Towers, among others, with even more expected through the season.
You can see the EA Sports 24 soundtrack below.
|Artist
|Track Title
|Countries
|070 Shake
|Black Dress
|USA
|2hollis
|Poster Boy
|USA
|ARIETE
|AVVISO
|Italy
|Ashnikko
|Worms
|USA
|Awich
|RASEN in OKINAWA
|Japan
|Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
|The Hillbillies
|USA
|Baby Mala
|1, 2 & MER
|Swedish, Brazilian
|Baby Queen
|We Can Be Anything
|South Africa, UK
|Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen
|Always Get Through To You
|UK, Bangladesh
|Bas ft. J. Cole
|Passport Bros
|USA
|Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny
|Superstar
|Ireland
|Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina
|EZ 4 Me
|USA
|blackwave., Lute
|cracked screen
|Belgium, USA
|Bree Runway
|THAT GIRL
|UK
|Channel Tres
|6am
|USA
|Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages
|I Can't Stay
|UK, Belgium
|Charlotte Devaney
|My Way
|UK
|Dahi & Elmiene
|Shame
|USA, UK
|DameDame*
|A Stranger
|France
|Disrupta
|Dreaming Of You
|UK
|Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco
|Why You Waiting
|UK, Jamaica
|DROELOE, IMANU
|Catalyst
|Netherlands, France
|DRS, Duskee & Disrupta
|Waiting To Go
|Belgium, UK
|Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin Wood
|FORMULA
|UK, USA
|Effy ft. Flowdan
|Stone
|UK
|English Teacher
|The World's Biggest Paving Slab
|UK
|Ezekiel
|there she goes
|UK
|Fliptrix
|So Clear
|UK
|Freq Motif x Magugu
|Tings My Way
|Canada, Nigeria
|Frost Children
|FLATLINE
|USA
|Gardna
|R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)
|UK
|Genesis Owusu
|What Comes Will Come
|Australia, Ghana
|Gus Dapperton
|The Stranger
|USA
|Hak Baker
|DOOLALLY
|UK
|Halogenix ft. Sparkz
|Sekkle In
|UK
|Hava ft. Dardan
|Killa
|Germany
|Higgo & mustbejohn
|I Just Wanna Dance
|UK
|Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & Strategy
|Relentless
|UK, India
|ill peach
|HOLD ON
|USA
|Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N
|Absolutely Tidy
|UK
|IMANU & Tudor Haunt
|My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)
|France, Netherlands
|Jack Harlow
|They Don't Love It
|USA
|Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE
|Protein v2
|UK, Nigeria, USA
|Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa
|FIST IN THE SKY
|UK, Congo
|Kah-Lo
|Get It
|Nigeria, USA
|Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y
|Vibration
|USA, UK
|Karma Kid
|The Gates Will Open
|UK
|Karol G
|BICHOTAG
|Colombia
|KayCyy
|Who Else Would It Be
|USA, Kenya
|Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir
|DON’T LET THE DEVIL
|US
|King
|We Are The Ones
|India
|King Krule
|Seaforth
|UK
|La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye
|Pemmican
|France, Rwanda
|Lovejoy
|Portrait Of A Blank Slate
|UK
|M83
|Amnesia
|France
|Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie
|Mamgobhozi
|USA, South Africa
|Mandy, Indiana
|Pinking Shears
|UK
|Matata ft. Liam Bailey
|Not Today
|Norway, Kenya, UK
|MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold
|Phone
|Italy, UK
|Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk
|Oh Ah
|Haiti, USA, Cuba
|Miss Grit
|Follow the Cyborg
|USA
|Myke Towers
|LALA
|Puerto Rico
|Ninho ft. Central Cee
|Eurostar
|France, UK
|Obongjayar
|Who Let Him In
|Nigeria, UK
|ODESZA & Yellow House
|Heavier
|USA, South Africa
|Overmono
|Good Lies
|UK
|P Money x Whiney
|Lowkey
|UK
|Pahua x Barzo
|Sigo Tus Pasos
|Mexico, Costa Rica
|Peter Xan
|Hostage
|Nigeria, UK
|piri & Tommy Villiers
|nice 2 me
|UK
|POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE
|EYELIDS
|UK
|Pontypool
|Powder
|Canada
|Rod 3030
|O Que Se Leva
|Brazil
|Romy
|The Sea
|Australia
|Roosevelt
|Fall Right In
|Germany
|Royel Otis
|Going Kokomo
|Australia
|Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues
|fuera de vista (TROOKO's Version)
|USA, Brazil
|salute
|Wait For It
|UK
|Sam Gellaitry
|Assumptions (Jengi Remix)
|UK
|Shakes
|Better Than I?
|UK
|Sid Sriram
|The Hard Way
|India, USA
|Skinny Local, Cartel Madras
|MMM
|India
|Skrillex, Fred again.., Flowdan
|Rumble
|USA, UK
|SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle
|Paradox
|Australia
|Smino
|Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)
|USA
|Snakehips & Tkay Maidza
|Show Me The Money
|UK, Australia, Zimbabwe
|Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke
|Running Water
|South Korea, UK
|Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson
|I Go Get It
|USA, UK
|Stormzy
|Longevity Flow
|UK
|Strategy & Footsie
|Kwik Wontoo
|UK
|swim school
|BORED
|UK
|The Blaze
|LONELY
|France
|The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk
|Mercy
|UK, USA
|The Last Dinner Party
|Nothing Matters
|UK
|The Rolling Stones
|Angry
|UK
|WALKER
|TOMMY
|Australia
|Whenyoung
|Gan Ainm
|Ireland
|Willo & niina
|I've got a bf (best friend)
|Australia, UK
|Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco
|Complicated
|Australia
|Yaeji
|For Granted
|South Korea, USA
|Young Eman
|Eazi
|UK
|Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty
|One Of Those Days (with 347aidan)
|USA, Canada
|Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango
|Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)
|South Africa
Note:- Artists in bold will be available in the game on October 12.
Listen to the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack
Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.
FIFA 23 soundtrack
The FIFA 23 soundtrack featured songs from Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Stromae, Nas, Michael Kiwanuka, and more.
