EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: Songs, artists & music in new football game

With the new EA Sports FC era upon us, the developers have assembled a typically cosmopolitan blend of music for the new game.

Anticipation is growing over EA Sports FC 24, as we are now just days from the game’s early release. The game, which is being released by EA Sports, has taken the place of the popular ‘FIFA’ games.

This is a landmark game for the franchise. Aside from breaking away from football’s governing body, they have also made a whole host of changes, including adding women to Ultimate Team.

Aside from the reveal of the FC 24 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.

With a total of 84 songs to listen throughout the game, the developers have certainly picked a unique blend of classic hits and catchy tunes to set the mood for players when they scroll through the menus in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?

The EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack will feature 84 songs from over 100 different artists from around the world, representing a wide variety of genres, including indie pop, hip-hop, grime, deep house, electronica, rap, and rock, among others.

In addition, the catalog boasts well-known names like The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Karol G, Jack Harlow, and Mike Towers, among others, with even more expected through the season.

You can see the EA Sports 24 soundtrack below.

ArtistTrack TitleCountries
070 ShakeBlack DressUSA
2hollisPoster BoyUSA
ARIETEAVVISOItaly
AshnikkoWormsUSA
AwichRASEN in OKINAWAJapan
Baby Keem & Kendrick LamarThe HillbilliesUSA
Baby Mala1, 2 & MERSwedish, Brazilian
Baby QueenWe Can Be AnythingSouth Africa, UK
Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya SenAlways Get Through To YouUK, Bangladesh
Bas ft. J. ColePassport BrosUSA
Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone DennySuperstarIreland
Bianca Oblivion, Eliza LegzdinaEZ 4 MeUSA
blackwave., Lutecracked screenBelgium, USA
Bree RunwayTHAT GIRLUK
Channel Tres6amUSA
Charlie Brix ft. DRS & VisagesI Can't StayUK, Belgium
Charlotte DevaneyMy WayUK
Dahi & ElmieneShameUSA, UK
DameDame*A StrangerFrance
DisruptaDreaming Of YouUK
Doktor ft. Serum & Agent SascoWhy You WaitingUK, Jamaica
DROELOE, IMANUCatalystNetherlands, France
DRS, Duskee & DisruptaWaiting To GoBelgium, UK
Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin WoodFORMULAUK, USA
Effy ft. FlowdanStoneUK
English TeacherThe World's Biggest Paving SlabUK
Ezekielthere she goesUK
FliptrixSo ClearUK
Freq Motif x MaguguTings My WayCanada, Nigeria
Frost ChildrenFLATLINEUSA
GardnaR.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)UK
Genesis OwusuWhat Comes Will ComeAustralia, Ghana
Gus DappertonThe StrangerUSA
Hak BakerDOOLALLYUK
Halogenix ft. SparkzSekkle InUK
Hava ft. DardanKillaGermany
Higgo & mustbejohnI Just Wanna DanceUK
Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & StrategyRelentlessUK, India
ill peachHOLD ONUSA
Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4NAbsolutely TidyUK
IMANU & Tudor HauntMy Mind (Machinedrum Remix)France, Netherlands
Jack HarlowThey Don't Love ItUSA
Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIEProtein v2UK, Nigeria, USA
Jords ft. Jordan MackampaFIST IN THE SKYUK, Congo
Kah-LoGet ItNigeria, USA
Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3yVibrationUSA, UK
Karma KidThe Gates Will OpenUK
Karol GBICHOTAGColombia
KayCyyWho Else Would It BeUSA, Kenya
Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsirDON’T LET THE DEVILUS
KingWe Are The OnesIndia
King KruleSeaforthUK
La Fine Equipe, Gaël FayePemmicanFrance, Rwanda
LovejoyPortrait Of A Blank SlateUK
M83AmnesiaFrance
Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda FassieMamgobhoziUSA, South Africa
Mandy, IndianaPinking ShearsUK
Matata ft. Liam BaileyNot TodayNorway, Kenya, UK
MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em BeiholdPhoneItaly, UK
Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, CimafunkOh AhHaiti, USA, Cuba
Miss GritFollow the CyborgUSA
Myke TowersLALAPuerto Rico
Ninho ft. Central CeeEurostarFrance, UK
ObongjayarWho Let Him InNigeria, UK
ODESZA & Yellow HouseHeavierUSA, South Africa
OvermonoGood LiesUK
P Money x WhineyLowkeyUK
Pahua x BarzoSigo Tus PasosMexico, Costa Rica
Peter XanHostageNigeria, UK
piri & Tommy Villiersnice 2 meUK
POLICE CAR COLLECTIVEEYELIDSUK
PontypoolPowderCanada
Rod 3030O Que Se LevaBrazil
RomyThe SeaAustralia
RooseveltFall Right InGermany
Royel OtisGoing KokomoAustralia
Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Bluesfuera de vista (TROOKO's Version)USA, Brazil
saluteWait For ItUK
Sam GellaitryAssumptions (Jengi Remix)UK
ShakesBetter Than I?UK
Sid SriramThe Hard WayIndia, USA
Skinny Local, Cartel MadrasMMMIndia
Skrillex, Fred again.., FlowdanRumbleUSA, UK
SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String TangleParadoxAustralia
SminoPro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)USA
Snakehips & Tkay MaidzaShow Me The MoneyUK, Australia, Zimbabwe
Soo Joo, Hudson MohawkeRunning WaterSouth Korea, UK
Souls Of Creation x Bobbie JohnsonI Go Get ItUSA, UK
StormzyLongevity FlowUK
Strategy & FootsieKwik WontooUK
swim schoolBOREDUK
The BlazeLONELYFrance
The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob LuskMercyUK, USA
The Last Dinner PartyNothing MattersUK
The Rolling StonesAngryUK
WALKERTOMMYAustralia
WhenyoungGan AinmIreland
Willo & niinaI've got a bf (best friend)Australia, UK
Winston Surfshirt ft. Young FrancoComplicatedAustralia
YaejiFor GrantedSouth Korea, USA
Young Eman EaziUK
Zack Bia ft. Lil YachtyOne Of Those Days (with 347aidan)USA, Canada
Zakes Bantwini ft. KasangoOsama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)South Africa

Note:- Artists in bold will be available in the game on October 12.

Listen to the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack

Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.

