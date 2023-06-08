WATCH: 'Bowen's on fire & he's sha***** Dani Dyer' - David Moyes awkwardly joins West Ham players in singing & dancing to fan song after Europa Conference League final win

David Moyes joined in with West Ham players and fans as they sang their chant about Jarron Bowen and his partner Dani Dyer following their final win.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jarrod Bowen became the blue-eyed boy of West Ham fans after he scored the winning goal in West Ham's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final. His goal led the Hammers to their first major trophy since 1980 and that triggered wild celebrations in the stands and the players joined them soon after the final whistle. The fans started the chant "Bowen's on fire, and he's sha***** Dani Dyer,” in reference to Bowen's relationship with former Love Island star Dani Dyer and this immediately got viral among his teammates as well. In fact, Moyes also could not help himself and joined his players in the revelry in front of the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bowen was ecstatic after scoring the winner and revealed that he was "over the moon" upon winning a silverware after a dismal season where they finished 14th in the Premier League standings.

"I obviously dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute, it's what you always say you want to do. To do it in front of these fans, I thought I was going to cry. I'm just happy. We had a dream, we haven't had the best season, myself included, but to give these fans this moment, I'm over the moon," he stated.

"I think in my position, you make that run 10 times and you might get that ball once. As soon as you get it you've got to put it away. Never [have I felt like this in my life]. This is the biggest game of my career. The emotion, there was time for one more chance. I'm just so happy," he added.

WHAT NEXT? The party shifted to the dressing room after the players lifted the trophy and still, the Bowen & Dyer chant did not stop with Declan Rice leading the show.